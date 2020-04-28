The daughter of an 85-year-old man who died with Covid after he was admitted to hospital with a gall bladder infection, has said she watched him die gasping for breath.

Ian Marsh-Rees, 85, died last October at Nevill Hall Hospital in Abergavenny, Monmouthshire.

His daughter, Anna-Louise, believes he caught the virus due to a lack of infection control measures on his ward.

She has now called for a Wales-only public inquiry into the handling of the pandemic, adding that the nation must not be a "footnote" in a UK inquiry.

"I absolutely owe it to my dad to get answers, to investigate this," she said.

The Welsh government said a UK-wide inquiry was best for understanding the experiences of people in Wales.

Aneurin Bevan University Health Board said that at the time of Mr Marsh-Rees' death, staff were "continuing to adhere to infection control procedures outlined by the World Health Organization (WHO)".