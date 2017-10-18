Afghanistan: Activists call for Wales to take more refugees
Campaigners have taken to the streets of Cardiff to welcome Afghan refugees to the Welsh capital.
Adam Johannes, from Cardiff Stop the War Coalition, insisted the UK has an "obligation to do everything we can to help people leading lives of desperation".
"I do think we need right now an immediate halt to deportations. Many other European countries have that."
BBC Wales has asked every council what their plans are for housing refugees from Afghanistan.