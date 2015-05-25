A farmer's CCTV has captured the moment a car crashed on a road that passes his house on to his property.

Kevin Peacock, who owns a farm off the A494 near Ruthin, Denbighshire, wants the 60mph speed limit to be lowered following three crashes on to his property in the past year.

He said the crashes on the sudden bend before his farm have left him fearing for his family's safety.

Mr Peacock said he had been told the road did not meet the criteria for any extra measures to be put in place.