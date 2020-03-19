While wearing face masks on public transport is only advisory in England - it remains the law in Wales.

However, passengers have been complaining that some are still not wearing them.

Transport for Wales (TfW) said it has barred almost 9,000 people from boarding trains because they were not wearing a face covering, since the start of the pandemic.

However staff have not only faced abuse in trying to enforce the rule, but have been spat at.

"It's the worst kind of abuse but it has become a new trait for some as a defence, because of the coronavirus," said Leighton Powell of TfW.