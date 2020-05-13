A registered therapy dog will offer support at a funeral directors for the first time in Wales.

Jamie Oliver, a cocker spaniel, will visit Lord-Brown & Harty Funeral Directors in Llandudno, Conwy county, on a part-time basis to offer support whenever anyone feels they need his help during a difficult time.

He is from Therapy Dogs Nationwide, which visits nursing homes, hospitals, prisons and other places where a bit of canine care can have a positive effect.

Funeral director Jonathan Harty said just having Jamie there had a "huge impact" on people who might need to take their minds off things.

His owner Mary Oliver said: "People expect therapy dogs in funeral homes to wear black. But he comes in a lovely, bright, cheery yellow."