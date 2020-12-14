BBC News

Covid-19: How many windows to keep open to cut virus build-up

Regularly opening car windows for 10 seconds can cut the build-up of Covid-19 particles by 97%, a study has found.

Swansea University found the difference in air pressure between the inside and outside of a moving vehicle creates a through-draught to suck out the virus.

For driving below 30mph (48kph), opening all four windows is most beneficial, but on faster roads, opening two on a diagonal can have an even bigger impact.

The team's research, done on behalf of the Welsh government's Covid-19 Technical Advisory Group, also discovered that sitting in the front seats was far safer than being in the back, owing to the prevailing direction of the airflow through the car.

Published
Section
BBC News
Subsection
Wales