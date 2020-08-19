After a challenging 18 months, north Wales is experiencing record numbers of visitors, tourism bosses say.

It is not just the top draw locations such as Snowdonia, but towns and attractions across the region, such as Ruthin, Denbighshire, are enjoying a boost.

One tourism site said it was the most popular UK holiday destination this summer, overtaking Devon and Cornwall for the first time.

While people in the past would stay for two or three days on average, many are staying for up to a week now.