A man has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol after a car hit several parked vehicles.

Residents on Abercynon Road in the Rhondda Cynon Taf town were left visibly shocked as they surveyed the damaged cars.

It happened at about 19:35 BST on Wednesday.

South Wales Police said nobody was injured and a 26-year-old man is due to appear before magistrates in Merthyr Tydfil.