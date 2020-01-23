Firefighters from south Wales have flown to Greece in order to help tackle recent wildfires.

Four firefighters from south Wales have flown out as part of a 21-strong team from the UK to help in the crisis.

Tactical fire expert Craig Hope is one the team and said crews have been working all day and night to help with the blazes.

He said: "We're getting on with it. We're looking after ourselves and making sure we're eating.

"Flames are flames and we see plenty in the south Wales valleys."