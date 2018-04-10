Wales: Post-lockdown demand on ambulance staff 'relentless'
Ambulance staff in north Wales have said the workload over the summer has been "relentless" as pressure on services rises.
With fewer people travelling abroad and more visiting the area, some have said this summer has been the busiest of their careers as Covid restrictions ease.
Some are even "weighing up their options", according to one emergency medical technician.
Here, several staff explain how the pressures have impacted them and the people they help.