Most Covid restrictions in Wales will be scrapped from Saturday, but how do people feel about the move?

Legal social distancing rules will be no more, but Jannette Ford said she would be "walking straight past" places that are "packed".

The hospitality industry will see many restrictions eased that have been keeping them from operating at full capacity for the majority of the pandemic.

But Kasim Ali, from the Welsh independent restaurant collective, does not think everything will change with a "flick of a switch".

Peter Griffiths, who co-owns Vale Sports Arena, described the past 18 months as "a nightmare".