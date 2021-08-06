The first minister has laid out the changes to Covid restrictions that will come into effect on Saturday.

Rules on the numbers that can meet indoors will end, nightclubs will be able to reopen and social distancing laws in workplaces will be lifted.

He warned the lifting of restrictions did not mean a "free-for-all".

"Having reached this important milestone, we now need to carefully monitor the impact of lifting so many restrictions.

"We therefore do not expect to make any further changes at the next review," Mr Drakeford told a press conference.