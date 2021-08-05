Covid lockdown easing: What are people looking forward to in Wales?
Most Covid restrictions will be lifted in Wales on Saturday, with families, friends, couples and businesses looking forward to greater freedom.
Jordan and Emily Burns can now have the dream wedding they were forced to cancel.
"We're having everything as we planned, how we wanted it in April - just one-and-a-half years later," said Emily.
Meanwhile, venues across Wales are looking forward to fewer rules for visitors - but with some safety measures remaining.