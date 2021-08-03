Residents of a village in south Wales are once again picking up the pieces after their homes were flooded for the second time this year.

Some people living in Skewen, which suffered serious flooding after a mine "blow out" in January, have spoken of the "carnage" caused after flash floods hit the village once again on Monday.

Neath Port Talbot council said it was investigating but believed intense rain had overwhelmed the drains.

Resident Teresa Dalling told BBC Wales: "The drains can't hold the water, it's just been devastation again. Something's got to be done."