What does Wales have that Australia does not?

Well, for one, I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! is to be filmed at a Welsh castle for the second successive series.

The reality TV show, hosted by Ant and Dec, is normally held in the Australian jungle.

But it will return to Gwrych Castle, near Abergele, Conwy county, for a second successive year due to Covid restrictions.

We look at the similarities and differences between Wales and Australia, including the stars with ties to both countries.