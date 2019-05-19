The artist behind a new commemorative coin featuring scenes from Lewis Carroll's Alice's Adventures in Wonderland sequel has said all generations will be able to enjoy it as it "evokes childhood memories".

The Royal Mint has released the second of two Through the Looking Glass themed £5 coins, this one featuring Alice meeting twins Tweedledum and Tweedledee, to celebrate 150 years since the book's release.

It joins a long list of £5 coins, usually reserved for significant royal events, which has expanded in recent years to include literary and sporting milestones.

Artist Ffion Gwillim said: "It's really something to be proud of."