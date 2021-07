A boy who was found hanged on school grounds aged 14 "should be coming up to his 18th birthday", his father has said.

Bradley John was found at St John Lloyd Catholic School in Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, on 12 September 2018.

His father Byron John said: "The fact he took his life where he did is very, very symbolic."

A safeguarding report said there was nothing to suggest professionals could have "predicted or prevented" his death.