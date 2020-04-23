"Losing my sight was a disappointment, but I've used that disability to benefit myself and others."

After losing her sight aged 32, librarian Rhian Evans set up an audio book service for blind and partially sighted people.

Some 45 years later, Talking Books Wales has recorded about 2,500 books, with a monthly listening average of 450 people from across the country.

Rhian said she is "really glad" people value the service, adding it would continue for "many years to come".