Welsh slate landscape crowned a World Heritage site

The slate landscape of north-west Wales has become Unesco's latest World Heritage Site.

On Wednesday it was made the UK's 32nd site on the prestigious list after the World Heritage Committee approved the bid.

In making the cut, it joins the likes of Egypt's Pyramids, India's Taj Mahal and the Grand Canyon.

