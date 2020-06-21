A woman says going into teaching did not seem like a possible career choice for her because she “never saw a black teacher”.

Natalie Jones was born in Birmingham to Jamaican parents before moving to Pwllheli, Gwynedd, aged nine.

She will be starting her first teaching post in Neyland, Pembrokeshire, in September.

Judge Ray Singh, who chairs Race Council Cymru, has said a shortage of black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) teachers in Wales' schools is "at crisis point".

Education Minister Jeremy Miles said Wales' diversity was one of its "greatest assets" and more action would be taken.