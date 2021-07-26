Great Britain's Lauren Williams may not have had a Tokyo crowd, but nearly 6,000 miles away her family were cheering her on.

Wales' Williams won her won a silver medal in the women's -67kg taekwondo competition at her debut Olympics after losing to Croatia's Matea Jelic in the final.

She was first selected to train with the GB squad at the age of 14 after applying for the lottery-funded Fighting Chance scheme.

"We knew from a very early age that there was something special," her father, Allan Williams, said. "We are absolutely elated."