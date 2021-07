Dangerously-parked cars have been towed away by authorities in Snowdonia.

The move follows concerns last summer's scenes of severe congestion were being repeated.

A Seat Leon and Dacia Duster were taken away on Saturday for causing a dangerous obstruction on the A5 at Dyffryn Ogwen, near Bethesda.

“There have been incidents of dangerous parking and we are reacting to it,” Gwynedd councillor Gareth Griffith said.