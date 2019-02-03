Opponents to a proposed wind farm in south Wales have urged the Welsh government to dismiss the plans.

If approved, Y Bryn Onshore Wind Farm in Neath Port Talbot would be the largest onshore wind farm in the UK.

Residents are opposed to the planned size of the 26 turbines - 250m high - and the potential risks they pose to wildlife, property values, as well as people’s physical health and mental wellbeing.

The company behind the proposal, Coriolis, said the wind farm would provide energy to 125,000 homes, and that technical surveys and studies were under way.

