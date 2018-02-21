Houses on the UK's most polluted street outside London need to be demolished now, according to one former resident.

Caerphilly council bought the homes of Martin Brown and his neighbours in Hafodyrynys and they have since moved out.

But the 74-year-old said seeing empty houses now being ransacked was distressing.

"In my eyes I felt violated," he said. "Get these houses down... it's distressing for me and I think other residents to see these houses how they've deteriorated."

Caerphilly council said weekly checks were taking place and a demolition scheme delayed by Covid should resume by the autumn.