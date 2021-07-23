A car has crashed into a pub, leaving six people in hospital.

South Wales Police said a 79-year-old man suffered what is thought to be a "medical episode" before his silver Ford Puma hit The Windsor Hotel in Pontyclun, Rhondda Cynon Taf, on Thursday evening.

He is in a critical condition, while a pedestrian suffered life-changing injuries.

Four other people, who had minor injuries, were also taken to University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff as a precaution.