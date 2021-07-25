A photographer is paying tribute to the lives lost to a small island in the Bristol channel known as the graveyard for shipwrecks.

Tusker Rock, which lies about about two miles (3.2km) west of Ogmore-by- Sea, in Vale of Glamorgan, has claimed dozens of lives over the centuries.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.