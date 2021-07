A dinosaur footprint found by a four-year-old girl in Wales is going on display to help explain how the extinct reptiles walked the Earth.

Curators at National Museum Cardiff said it was "the best specimen ever found" on a beach.

Lily found the 220 million-year-old imprint on Bendricks Bay in Vale of Glamorgan.

"It looks just as amazing as we remember it on the beach, it's so incredible," said her mum Sally Wilder.