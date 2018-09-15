A photographer is paying tribute to the lives lost to a small island in the Bristol Channel known as a graveyard for shipwrecks.

Tusker Rock, which lies about about two miles (3.2km) west of Ogmore-by-Sea, in Vale of Glamorgan, has claimed dozens of lives over the centuries.

Photographer and artist Peter Britton has always been fascinated by the 0.3 mile (500m) long island.

His project aims to create an artwork which stands as a "legacy for the lives lost" to the @treacherous" rock through videos and photographs.

Video by Matt Murray and Nick Hartley