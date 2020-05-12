A landlord decided to shut his pub after being greeted by temperatures of “almost 40 degrees” on opening.

Simon Cole, owner of Pontyclun's Pipeworks Bar in Rhondda Cynon Taf, said pints were warming up within minutes of being served and “no-one likes their gin and tonic with all the ice melted".

Monday was Wales' hottest day of 2021 as 30.9C (88F) temperatures were recorded in Cardiff amid an extreme weather alert.

“Staff have been great,” Mr Cole said. “I think there was a bit of relief that they didn’t have to work tonight and tomorrow.”