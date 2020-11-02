A wheelchair rugby player who became tired of "ministers' excuses" has won his fight to improve access to better prosthetics in Wales.

David Bradley urged the Welsh government to provide the same electronic joints as available on the NHS in the rest of the UK.

His petition secured a £700,000 fund to be provided by three specialist centres in Cardiff, Swansea and Wrexham.

Mr Bradley said it was a victory for "people power" and it would make a "tremendous difference".

Video by Gwyndaf Hughes