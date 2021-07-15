A man who sold his home to trek across Wales after being made redundant during the Covid pandemic has said he had to "get off his backside and do something".

Jon Moss, from Cardiff, said he found himself "drinking a bit too much" and spending too much time in his hammock, and so decided to make a change.

He set off for the 177-mile-long hike on 27 June along Offa's Dyke path, which celebrates it's 50th anniversary this month.

He said: "I needed a change, if I was to stay in my house in that life, then in 10 years I'll be a fat 60-year-old wondering what to do with myself."