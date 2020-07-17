A new bride has surprised her grandmother by recreating her wedding in her care home.

Val Peddle, 81, who has dementia, had been unable to attend because of Covid restrictions and finding changes in her routine upsetting.

So her granddaughter Kirsty Thomas arrived at Ty Ynysawdre care home in Bridgend with her wedding dress where staff had transformed the garden for photos.

She said her grandmother told her: "This is the day I have been waiting for".