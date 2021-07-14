First Minister Mark Drakeford has set out the most significant easing of Covid-19 restrictions since the start of the pandemic.

He said all laws on the number of people who can meet will end warned against "a free for all".

Some rules will change on Saturday, meaning six people can to meet in private homes and holiday homes.

Plaid Cymru said it was pleased the Welsh government was remaining cautious. The Welsh Conservatives welcomed the announcement, but urged the government to monitor the situation closely before 7 August.