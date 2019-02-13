Would you be able to spot the signs of menopause?

Hot flushes, night sweats and low mood are common symptoms of "the change", which happens to women in the UK at an average age of 51.

Campaigners are encouraging women to talk more about the menopause and calling for more training for medical professionals.

Swansea East MP Carolyn Harris is launching an inquiry in Parliament, hoping to help GPs and individuals better recognise symptoms of the menopause.

BBC Wales Westminster correspondent Ione Wells asks should we change how we talk about "the change"?

The Royal College of GPs said: "Women's health is a priority for the RCGP and we have worked with partners, including the British Menopause Society and Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists to develop educational resources for GPs on women's health."

Video by Nick Hartley