From walking into shops, browsing supermarket shelves, to going into a pub or getting on a bus, wearing face masks has become a normal part of daily life in Wales during the coronavirus pandemic.

But, from next week, across the border in England people will no longer have to wear face coverings by law in most places as the majority of Covid restrictions ease.

However as Welsh ministers are set to announce any changes to Covid restrictions, shoppers are divided over whether Wales should follow suit.

The Welsh government has said face coverings in Wales would still be mandatory on public transport and in health and social care settings, but have not yet said if they will still be required in shops.

While some said the masks were "too warm" and there was "no need" due to the amount of people vaccinated, others said getting rid of the requirement was "too hasty" as case rates continued to rise.