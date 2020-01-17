Pupils at a Carmarthenshire school are embracing its bid to become Wales' first carbon-neutral secondary.

The Welsh government has a target for all public bodies to reach the zero-carbon target by 2030.

Ysgol Bro Dinefwr has been working with an energy company and suppliers to improve its efficiency.

Pupils have been growing plants in a polytunnel and beds.

Cerys, who is in Year 12, said: "It's a matter of our lives now. I think it should be important to everyone."