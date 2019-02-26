The family of an innocent woman in a Kuwait prison have said they do not know when she will be released.

Sara Assayed, 35, from Barry, Vale of Glamorgan, was last month cleared of drug offences in Kuwait, where she has lived since she was 17.

But her parents said the primary school teacher was still in prison and the Foreign Office had told them "we can't do anything".

Her mother Helen Conibear and father Ziad Assayed, who live in Barry, have described the situation as "heartbreaking" and said it was taking a terrible toll on their daughter's mental health.

The Foreign Office confirmed it was assisting a British national and the Kuwaiti government has been asked to comment.