Care home residents in Wales have been sharing their stories of living through the Covid-19 pandemic and the challenges it has brought.

Margaret Wilson, 92, who lives in a home on Anglesey said she felt "lost and lonely" at times.

Meanwhile 86-year-old Margaret Pullen, from Aberavon, Neath Port Talbot, said she was "fed up" of being in her room.

The women are among those from care homes across Wales who have worked with artists to tell their stories of what it was like to live in a care home during the pandemic.