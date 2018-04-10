This is the moment Ricardas Mikuckis was caught on camera luring a vulnerable woman into his car.

The 33-year-old, from Newport, was jailed for 15 months in May for sexually assaulting her on 30 August, 2019.

He had posed as a taxi driver and offered his victim a free lift home from Cardiff city centre, but drove her to an alley and assaulted her.

His sentence was ruled unduly lenient and increased to four-and-a-half years, followed by five years on licence.