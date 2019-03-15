A man who was attacked after homophobic abuse was yelled at him has said he will not leave his house late, or allow his friends to do so, after the assault.

Yang Wu, 27, was walking with a friend when taxi passengers got out of the vehicle and verbally and physically attacked him.

The exchange was caught on CCTV and South Wales Police confirmed it was being investigated as a hate crime.

Iestyn Wyn, from Stonewall Cymru, said almost one in four LGBTQ+ people have experienced hate crime in the past year.