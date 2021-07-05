The daughter of a woman "in and out of cells all her life" has called for more rehabilitation support for people in Wales.

Ellie, from Cardiff, said her mother, who has an alcohol addiction has been failed by the system, with no female-only support housing in Wales.

Ex-offenders, experts and support services have joined calls to "break the cycle" that resulted in reoffending.

The Welsh government said plans have been approved for a facility "to improve the outcomes for everyone".