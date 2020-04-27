After his two-year-old niece was diagnosed with a brain tumour Gareth Evans decided to run his first half marathon to raise money for cancer charities.

But after training to take part in the Cardiff Half Marathon, Mr Evans was one of thousands of runners to find out the event had been postponed for a third time.

Organisers Run 4 Wales said the decision to postpone the event was due to uncertainty over social distancing rules in Wales.

Charities said it was a blow and urged runners to take part in virtual events to bring in much-needed fundraising cash.