Residents say they are angry after the conclusions of a report into severe flooding during Storm Dennis were disputed.

Pentre in Rhondda Cynon Taf was flooded five times during 2020.

The council's report said "woody debris" following tree felling by Natural Resources Wales had blocked a culvert and been one of the main causes of the flooding.

But NRW said this was "unlikely", adding its felling procedure was done properly.

Pentre resident Ann Evans said: "Until someone holds their hands up we're all going to be in the same boat - really angry."