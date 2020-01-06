Adoption: 'I felt like I didn't know who I was'

A woman who was adopted as a baby has spoken about the struggles she experienced growing up.

Mimi Woods was born in Thailand and adopted by a Welsh family in Ammanford, Carmarthenshire when she was three.

The 20-year-old said behind her "loud, confident" persona she hid her mental health issues.

She is now calling for more support for adopted children and young people.

For details of organisations which offer advice and support, visit bbc.co.uk/actionline