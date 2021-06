Men who were sexually abused as boys at a training school for Roman Catholic priests have always been ignored, one of the victims has said.

The group were pupils at St Peter Claver College in Mirfield, West Yorkshire, when they were molested in the 1960s and 70s.

Mark Murray, from St Asaph, Denbighshire, welcomed an apology from the Bishop of Leeds.

"We've never had that. We've always been ignored, really," he said.