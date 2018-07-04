A Welsh photographer has said he was left "euphoric" after five years waiting to capture pictures of waves glowing with bioluminescence.

Bioluminescence is the light that some living creatures, such as plankton, emit from their cells.

Gareth Mon Jones, from Llangefni on Anglesey, was one of several photographers to snap the dazzling display at Penmon Point beach on 19 June.

"It was like someone shining a torch from depths of the water onto the breaking waves," he said.