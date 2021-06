Far from home his Arctic home, Wally the walrus has been filmed trying to clamber on a boat.

After visiting Pembrokeshire’s Broadhaven South beach before heading to Tenby, he was spotted in Cornwall and France.

The animal is now in waters off the Scilly Isles.

Rafe Ward from Calypso Boating Scilly said: “He was absolutely fine. He was just saying hello. Just wanted to get aboard my nice boat I think.”