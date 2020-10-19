A sex abuse victim said she was "devastated" when she bumped into her attacker at a supermarket.

Leah Walker said she could not heal knowing the man was back in the community.

Despite being told she would not see the man when he left prison because he was housebound, the 32-year-old saw him at Sainsbury’s.

"He shouldn't be in an area that I am,” Leah said. “I feel my needs should be listened to and heard."

