The mum of teenager Frankie Morris, who was found dead a month after going missing, said she “feared the worst” for her son by the third day.

The 18-year-old went missing on 2 May after going to a rave in Gwynedd.

His body was not found until 3 June in dense woodland near Bangor.

Alice Morris said she wanted to start a charity on Anglesey in his name to inspire other artists.