Sports club's defibrillator 'mindlessly vandalised'

A sports club has said its defibrillator has been "mindlessly vandalised" just a day before one saved footballer Christian Eriksen's life at Euro 2020.

Sudbrook Cricket Club in Caldicot, Monmouthshire, has released CCTV footage of a man "ripping and kicking" the kit in the early hours of Friday morning.

Gwent Police has appealed for help finding the culprit.

Club chairman Charlie Heaven said the defibrillator could be "the difference between life and death".